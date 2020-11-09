These 40 days, I had maybe almost 30 interviews. All of them were very aggressive and as if it was not interview, as if it was kind of accusation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

We closely watch the western media and during these 40 days, I had maybe almost 30 interviews. All of them were very aggressive and as if it was not an interview, as if it was a kind of accusation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“Nothing is happening on the Armenian side? Nobody is asking Pashinyan why he hits with ballistic missile Ganja. Why he killed 92 people, why they attack a funeral in Tartar, why they use Smerch with cluster bombs to attack Barda, killing 21 persons, and injuring 70. No one asks him, where does he get weapons? The only attack on us. Only demonizing Azerbaijan from international media. So, that’s why what BBC, your colleagues, so-called witnessed there, I do not believe that” the head of state said.