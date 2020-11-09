There is nothing to hide, you can see our destroyed villages - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

There is nothing to hide. You can see our destroyed villages, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“Any company which foreign journalists have, only have one purpose, to protect them and to advise them where they can go and where they cannot go. But there is nothing to hide. You can see our destroyed villages. You have been to Ganja, probably you could go to Barda also. Therefore, we have nothing to hide. We are fighting on our own land. Armenian army is on our land. They are aggressors. We have been the victims of aggression, but today we payback. Today we show them their place, and we will move them until the end, as I said if they do not liberate voluntarily the remaining part of the territories,” the head of state said.