Those people who live there, close relatives, their sons, their brothers, they ask us not to stop - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Those people who live there, close relatives, their sons, their brothers, they ask us not to stop, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“If you how to say, look at the scale of the war, and the fact that we had to break those engineering constructions and all those positions which Armenians built for 30 years our losses are minimal losses. Of course, we cannot talk like that because every life of the human being is priceless. But we have much less losses than Armenians because our military capability is much better. And we have modern weapons which allow us to have minimum losses particularly those drones. Because without those drones all those tanks and guns would have killed so many people. So, it is not a reason because we think we will not have public support. On the contrary, those people who live there, close relatives, their sons, their brothers, they ask us not to stop. Can you imagine? I receive thousands of letters every day, thousands of letters, and in no one of those letters, I saw that, stop. No. They say I lost my son, I lost my brother, I lost my husband. Please go until the end. Please go until the end. Because our people have lived in this situation for almost thirty years,” the head of state said.