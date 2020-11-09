If Pashinyan, him personally give us timetable on withdrawal of its troops we will stop immediately - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

I said from the very beginning that if Pashinyan, him personally, not his foreign minister, him personally, says Armenia withdraws its troops from Aghdam, from Kalbajar, from Lachin, the three remaining regions which they have to liberate and give us a timetable, we will stop immediately, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“We don’t want to continue this war. We don’t want to. We want to stop, and what I am saying now I was saying from the very beginning, and people who know me, they know that I am a person of my word. What I say, I do. If Pashinyan tells that today, I promise you that we will stop immediately, but he doesn’t do it. He doesn’t do it. He wants to regain back. He wants to use these ceasefire opportunities to regroup his forces, to mobilize more people. He is now as you said sent a letter to President Putin for military assistance. Thus, admitting his defeat, and if he admits his defeat why he cannot say that he will liberate the territories. These territories do not belong to Armenia. These are our lands. They have to give them back to us. If they don’t do it, as I said, we will go until the end. No way to stop,” the head of state said.