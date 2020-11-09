Liberation of Shusha puts end to mythical 'Great Armenia' project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

Trend:

November 8, 2020, will remain in the history of Azerbaijan not only as the day of the liberation of Shusha city, the cradle of culture, art, and traditions of the Azerbaijani people, from the Armenian occupation but also as the date of the ‘Great Armenia’ project collapse.

The entire history of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations in the last century was accompanied by the aggression of the Armenians, their fighting to seize and conquer Azerbaijani lands. The aggressor had one goal - to create a mythical ‘Great Armenia’ on the lands of Azerbaijan.

Armenia tried to achieve the goal step by step through genocide, terror, and deportation of Azerbaijanis and other indigenous peoples of the region, not only from the territory of Armenia itself but also from the occupied territories of Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan has fully felt these cruel and inhuman methods of Armenians fighting against the Azerbaijani people.

Despite the established acts of vandalism and crimes committed by the Armenians during the occupation of Karabakh, including the cradle of Azerbaijani civilization in the city of Shusha, Armenia wasn’t held accountable for its criminal acts in the international arena. Moreover, encouraged from abroad, people in Armenia began to talk about its belonging to Nakhchivan and other territories of Azerbaijan.

The claims, fueled by the myths about ‘Great Armenia from sea to sea’, had no borders. It came to the point that the Armenian Defense Ministry adopted a new doctrine ‘new wars - new territories’. Yerevan’s propaganda and its representatives abroad diligently inculcated hostility towards Azerbaijan in the mass consciousness of neighboring peoples. This concealed the irrepressible desire of the Armenian nationalists, following the occupation of Karabakh, to revive the project to create a mythical ‘Great Armenia’.

However, Azerbaijan's leadership and the Azerbaijani people didn’t tolerate not only the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, but also liberated the capital of the Karabakh Khanate, the city of Shusha, suppressing the attempts to Armenize its history. It’s a historical fact that Shusha, founded in 1752 by the ruler of the Karabakh Khanate, Panah Ali Khan, wasn’t created by Armenians, neither has no civilizational relationship to Armenia.

Attempts by Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to turn the city of Shusha into the ‘main pivot’ of his foreign and domestic policy turned out to be murderous for the Armenian ideologists of ‘Great Armenia’. In response to the arrogant and deceitful aspirations of Armenia, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched a counterattack, and the heroic sons of the Azerbaijani people came out in defense of their native land, defended the honor and dignity of their Motherland.

In these tragic days, accompanied by the death of the civilian population of Azerbaijan, our people, striving for freedom and independence, demonstrated their steadfastness, steadfastness, and fighting spirit to the invaders. By liberating Shusha, a city created by the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan put an end to the project of creating a mythical ‘Great Armenia’ in our lands.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Director of the Expert Council of Baku Network, Ph.D. Elkhan Aleskerov

