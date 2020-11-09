Azerbaijan shows video footage of Shusha city liberated from occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The video footage of the liberated Azerbaijani Shusha city have been distributed, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

Trend shows these video footage.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.

"With a feeling of boundless pride, I state that Shusha city has been liberated from occupation! President Aliyev said while addressing people. “Shusha is ours! Karabakh is ours! I cordially congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this occasion! I cordially congratulate all Shusha residents!"