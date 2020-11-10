End is being put to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

End is being put to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held in a videoconference format, Trend reports.

“For my part, I would like to say that I am very glad that an end is being put to the long-term conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan today, an end is being put to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by an agreement on important positions that has taken more than one hour and, in general, more than one day. We have reached a settlement that I believe meets the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia and countries of the region. I must say that the military-political settlement of the conflict we are now seeing will, I am sure, lead to long-term peace and accord in our region and put an end to confrontation and bloodshed,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the longest-running conflicts in our region, in Eurasia, and the fact that it is coming to an end today is a historic event. It is a historic event first of all for the people of Azerbaijan, which are finally getting rid of the many years of occupation. It is also a triumph of the norms and principles of international law, the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which, unfortunately, remained on paper for a long time,” the head of state said.