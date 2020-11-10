One of provisions of today's statement is joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

One of the provisions of today's statement is the joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held in a videoconference format, Trend reports.

“The fact that the three leaders of the countries are signing this document today speaks volumes of the special role of the Russian Federation in the settlement of this conflict. And I am sure that the role of the Russian Federation in further activities in the region, including the overcoming of the consequences of the conflict and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, will also be significant,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, today for his active participation in the political settlement of the conflict. One of the provisions of today's statement is the joint peacekeeping mission of Russia and Turkey. Thus, we are creating a completely new format of interaction in the region not only within the framework of the conflict settlement but also for future development. Because one of the provisions also stipulates the unblocking of all transport communications, which will benefit all countries of the region. Therefore, I sign this document today with a feeling of joy and a sense of pride, and I would like to congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people on this historic event,” the head of state said.