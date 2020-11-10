Azerbaijan victorious under leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev, has achieved victory, putting an end to the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Deputy of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Arzu Naghiyev told Trend on Nov.10.

According to Naghiyev, the battles that began on September 27 showed the true strength of Azerbaijan, the victorious army of which dispelled the myth of the Armenians about the ‘invincibility’ of their army by destroying in a short time the fortifications built by the Armenians for almost 30 years, liberating five cities, four villages from occupation, 286 villages, numerous strategic heights.

“In the first days of the war, Armenia hoped that someone would stop Azerbaijan and the international community would put pressure on our country. However, President Ilham Aliyev, expressing firm and unchanging position of Azerbaijan, categorically stated that our army would not stop until all our lands be liberated from the occupation,” he said.

“All attempts of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop Azerbaijan and Armenia's provocations to involve other countries in the conflict failed. The liberation of the strategically important city of Shusha by our victorious army put Armenia in a stalemate. After the city’s liberation President Ilham Aliyev informed the public on November 9 that 71 more villages, one settlement and eight strategic heights were liberated from occupation.”

The MP noted that the liberation of Shusha completely disarmed Armenia, depriving it of all opportunities for maneuvering, and the tactics of deceiving its own population and the world community lost their meaning. Armenia had no choice but to capitulate.

“The Armenian prime minister was forced to accept the conditions of the President of Azerbaijan and surrender. The statement signed by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia is in essence the surrender of Armenia. All issues reflected in this document fully meet the interests of Azerbaijan. This is a great victory for Azerbaijan. I congratulate all the Azerbaijani people on this victory!" added Naghiyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation made a joint statement. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shall be introduced at 00:00 hours Moscow time on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.