Phone talk held between Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
Trend:
A telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu took place, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
Cavusoglu warmly congratulated Jeyhun Bayramov and the entire Azerbaijani people on the victory [in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], and stressed that Turkey shares this joy of brotherly Azerbaijan.
