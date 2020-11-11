First heroes of this victory are Azerbaijani soldiers and Azerbaijani officers - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

The first heroes of this victory are Azerbaijani soldiers and Azerbaijani officers, and everyone should know that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during meeting with the servicemen undergoing treatment at Clinical Medical Center No 1, Trend reports.

“We have once again shown our strength and the unity of our people. We have shown that no force can stand in front of us, no force can turn us away from the right path. You carried out this historic mission – Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijani sergeants, Azerbaijani officers. Of course, we have a strong army and a high level of technical equipment. The whole world has seen what technical capabilities we are using. I can also say that our victories and military operations are being studied all over the world today both in terms of technical capabilities and in terms of operational steps, preparation and implementation of operations. This is a new generation of warfare, which combines planning, technical equipment, application of technology, proper planning and implementation of operations, combat capability and high morale of our servicemen. But as I have said several times, it is not our hardware but our soldiers and officers who have won this victory. They have liberated our lands from the enemy and given this Victory to our people. Therefore, the first heroes of this victory are Azerbaijani soldiers and Azerbaijani officers, and everyone should know that. We have proved that we are a great nation. We have proved that we show solidarity and unity. This unity had already existed in society before, but after this victory it rose to an even higher level. This unity will allow us the opportunity to revive the liberated lands and return our IDPs to those lands as soon as possible. The Karabakh region, our beautiful historical land, will be reborn, revived and revitalized. Karabakh, an integral part of Azerbaijan and one of the most beautiful corners of our country, will become a real paradise,” the head of state said.