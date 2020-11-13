Azerbaijani parliament creates commission to prepare appeal to supreme commander and people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A commission has been created in the Azerbaijani parliament to prepare an appeal to the supreme commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

First Vice-Speaker Ali Huseynli was appointed chairman of the commission, MPs Nizami Jafarov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Erkin Gadirli and Nigar Arpadarai were appointed members of the commission.