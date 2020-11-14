Today's discussions between delegations of Turkey, Russia on current situation in Karabakh concluded

Politics 14 November 2020 16:21 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Trend:

The discussions, which were being held on November 14 between the military delegations of Turkey and Russia on the situation after the cessation of fire within Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, have been concluded, Trend reports citing the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Discussions will continue over the next days, said the ministry.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Завершились сегодняшние обсуждения между делегациями Турции и России по ситуации после прекращения огня в Карабахе

БАКУ /Trend/ - Завершились сегодняшние обсуждения между военными делегациями Турции и России по ситуации после прекращения огня в Карабахе.

Как передает в субботу Trend со ссылкой на министерство национальной обороны Турции, в последующие дни обсуждения будут продолжены.

