Azerbaijani troops in full readiness to move in direction of Kalbajar district – Defense Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Azerbaijani troops are in full readiness to move in the direction of Kalbajar district, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Huseyn Mahmudov said, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

“The territories under the control of the Azerbaijani troops have been cleared of mines,” Mahmudov said. “The Azerbaijani troops will move to Kalbajar in two directions through Goygol and Dashkasan. First of all, the troops will be deployed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border."

Mahmudov added that while leaving the Azerbaijani territory, the Armenian invaders set fire to houses and forests, once again demonstrating their essence to the world.