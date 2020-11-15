Process of Armenians’ withdrawal from Kalbajar district delayed (UPDATE)

FIRST VERSION - 15:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Azerbaijani troops are fully prepared to move in the direction of Kalbajar district, Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

“The road for the Armenians to leave Kalbajar district is very narrow, the process is being delayed,” Mahmudov said.

"Azerbaijan is closely monitoring the situation, monitoring and controlling the ongoing processes. The public is being informed about the current situation," he said.

"Leaving the Azerbaijani territory, the Armenian occupiers set fire to houses and forests, and thus once again showing the world their true face," said Mahmudov.