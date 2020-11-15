Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks on Karabakh conflict
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation held phone talks Nov. 15, Trend reports citing MFA press service.
The sides had an exchange of views on the latest situation in the region, implementation of the trilateral Statement of 10 November [related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], coordination of various issues stemming from the agreement, including implementing the issues of a humanitarian character.
The officials also discussed the other issues of mutual interest.
