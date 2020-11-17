Azerbaijani FM meets with President of Youth Forum of OIC (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

On November 17, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received a delegation led by Taha Ayhan, the President of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Welcoming the other side, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the fruitful cooperation of our country with the OIC Youth Forum and highlighted that the organization has signed major initiatives thus far. It was noted that the visit by the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum to Azerbaijan at a time when the country is experiencing glorious pages in its history is an indicator of support. It was also noted that Azerbaijan, in its turn, will continue to fully support the activities of the OIC Youth Forum.

Noting that Karabakh is a source of joy, honor, and happiness, Taha Ayhan welcomed the signing of an agreement on the cessation of hostilities. Taha Ayhan noted that the recent tensions in the region and Azerbaijan's just position based on international law were discussed at the latest meetings he held, adding that the work of inculcating the truth at the international level will continue.

During the meeting, information was also provided on the activities carried out by the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.