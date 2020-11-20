In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

In the early days of the war, representatives of the countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“We have saved the region from Armenian fascism, we have saved the world from Armenian fascism. It may resurrect but we will not allow that to happen. Everyone should know that. We will take any steps necessary to defend ourselves. We will take any steps necessary to protect our citizens, and no-one can stop us. The whole world saw that in 44 days. No-one can stand in front of us or put forward conditions to us. In the early days of the war, representatives of the countries that wanted to impose conditions on us, to threaten us, to slander us, some Western countries – they received our harsh response. They saw that we were not a country that bows to others. Neither am I a leader who accepts everything, any word. I have responded to them with a vengeance and will continue to do so if necessary. Therefore, if Armenian fascism rises again, if any provocation is committed against us, they will receive 10 times more and no-one can stop us,” the head of state said.