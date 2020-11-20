Azerbaijan's MES representative meets with his Russian counterpart in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The Commander of the Civil Defense Forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Ilham Abdullayev met with the Head of International Affairs Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Vladimir Solovyov in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on November 20, 2020, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.
As reported, issues of humanitarian well-being of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, including the restoration of electricity, gas supply, and communication lines, were discussed at the meeting.
During the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts to continue cooperation.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev
Maximum of 65,000 people lived in Nagorno-Karabakh, including occupied territories - President Aliyev
If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev
In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition
Azerbaijan's Azerishig working on supplying power to strategic facilities in liberated lands (PHOTO)