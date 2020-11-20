First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam

Politics 20 November 2020 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the liberation of Aghdam district from occupation.

Trend presents the post.

“Dear fellow countrymen,

I sincerely congratulate you on the liberation of Aghdam district from occupation, and extend my best wishes to each of you! May peace, stability, tranquility and security always reign in Azerbaijan! May every home in our country be filled with light, kindness and happiness! May Almighty God protect our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam - Gallery Image
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam - Gallery Thumbnail
