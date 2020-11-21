Promising new situation has emerged in the region - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

A promising new situation has emerged in the region, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

“I am confident that positive trends will continue to grow. In any case, Azerbaijan is ready for this and today we will discuss in detail our vision of how we think the region will develop. Of course, the trilateral statement is an important step towards establishing a strong and lasting peace in our region. I would like to emphasize the personal role of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who very actively and effectively participated in the development of the text of the agreement, and the fact that the agreement is being successfully implemented is largely due to the fact that this text also contains the signature of the President of the Russian Federation,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would also like to note the important role played by the President of Turkey Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in strengthening security measures in the region. In general, I think that the format of cooperation both in terms of the peacekeeping mission and in terms of the long-term cooperation in the region is acquiring new outlines today. I think that this meets the fundamental interests of the countries of the region because countries of our region should certainly play a leading role, including the matters of strengthening security. What was agreed in the trilateral statement suggests that, with goodwill and a constructive approach, it is possible to resolve issues that previously seemed insoluble,” the head of state said.