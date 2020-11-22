Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan made service visit to city of Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, in order to strengthen the security of the liberated city of Shusha, on November 19-20, the Chief of the State Security Service Lieutenant General Ali Nagiyev made a service visit to the city, Trend reports citing State Security Service web-site.

During the visit, the head of the Service also got acquainted with the provision and working conditions of the local branches of the State Security Service in the city of Fizuli and the village of Hadrut that took office, met with employees of the Ministry of Defense and other structures, and discussed the upcoming joint tasks.