Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan made service visit to city of Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22
Trend:
On the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, in order to strengthen the security of the liberated city of Shusha, on November 19-20, the Chief of the State Security Service Lieutenant General Ali Nagiyev made a service visit to the city, Trend reports citing State Security Service web-site.
During the visit, the head of the Service also got acquainted with the provision and working conditions of the local branches of the State Security Service in the city of Fizuli and the village of Hadrut that took office, met with employees of the Ministry of Defense and other structures, and discussed the upcoming joint tasks.
Latest
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan
Geostat reveals volume of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel exported from Georgia to Turkey
Creative elite completely ignores destroyed Karabakh mosques - Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims