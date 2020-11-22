Assistant to Azerbaijani president names main position used by Armenians to attack civilian population of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Diplomatic corps visiting one of the strongest military positions of Armenia in liberated Fuzuli. From this position mainly they attacked civilian population of Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev noted that Armenia hugely invested in bulidng this unnecessary military infrastructure to maintain occupation of Azerbaijani lands.