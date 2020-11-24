Victory on battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district without a single shot - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

The victory on the battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district, as well as Kalbajar and Lachin districts, without firing a single shot and without anyone becoming a martyr, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“The occupied city of Aghdam and Aghdam district were liberated on 20 November. I have congratulated the people of Azerbaijan, the people of Aghdam on this occasion. Today I am here, in the city of Aghdam. I visited the Aghdam mosque and raised the Azerbaijani state flag there. We have returned to Aghdam," he said.

"I would like to once again congratulate all the people of Aghdam on this historic event. I know that the people of Aghdam have been looking forward to this day for many years. Both during the occupation, for about 30 years, and during the Second Karabakh War, the Patriotic War, they waited for Aghdam to be liberated from occupation," said the president.

"We have honorably fulfilled our historic mission and liberated the occupied territories from the enemy. The victory on the battlefield made it possible to liberate Aghdam district, as well as Kalbajar and Lachin districts, without firing a single shot and without anyone becoming a martyr,” the head of state said.