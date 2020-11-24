Some int'l organizations did not want to reveal identity of occupier in documents adopted - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Some international organizations did not want to reveal the identity of the occupier in the documents adopted in connection with the occupation [of Azerbaijan's territory], President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

"Even four UN Security Council resolutions did not mention Armenia as an aggressor state and referred to it as “Armenian forces”, President Ilham Aliyev said.

“We have created a legal basis for resolving the conflict over the past 17 years. In all of my international contacts, I communicated Azerbaijan's position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, its historical realities and the current situation to all my colleagues. The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has a special place in almost all of my bilateral international contacts," he pointed out.

"It is enough to look at my speeches. Over the past 17 years, I have expressed my views on this issue in almost all of my speeches, informing the world community about it. Unfortunately, in the early 1990s, the world did not have a full picture of the conflict and there was distorted information. There was information circulated by the Armenian lobby. Otherwise, the American Congress would not have passed the notorious Section 907 while our lands were occupied. Azerbaijani lands were under occupation, but the US Congress recognized Azerbaijan as an aggressor and deprived us of humanitarian aid. The Armenian lobby achieved this at the time. Azerbaijani diplomacy simply failed to take adequate steps to counter them,” the head of state said.