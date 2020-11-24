Aghdam operation was part of our plans - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

The Aghdam operation was part of our plans, we would have taken Aghdam anyway, but there would have been casualties, a great number of casualties, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque, Trend reports.

“I want to emphasize again that the people of Aghdam have been waiting for this day for many years – for almost 30 years. At the same time, they were waiting during the Second Karabakh War. I know and feel that as our cities, districts and villages were liberated from occupation, the people of Aghdam also looked forward to when their villages and the city of Aghdam would be liberated. Jabrayil was liberated, Fuzuli was liberated, Hadrut was liberated, Zangilan, Gubadli, Sugovushan, Shusha were liberated," said the president.

"The people of Aghdam probably wondered why Aghdam was not being liberated. I can say that now. I wanted to communicate this information to the people of Aghdam in some form, but they should also understand that I could not do that during the war. There were five lines of defense here. The enemy was waiting for us here. We could not afford to attack where the enemy was waiting. We kept a large military contingent in this direction so that the enemy's military forces would stay here and not go elsewhere. After the liberation of Fuzuli, Hadrut, most of Khojavand district and Shusha, of course, we already intended to move towards the city of Aghdam. The order was issued that the next direction was Aghdam. The enemy admits that if they had not accepted my conditions to leave our lands, they would have died here. Because we were coming to Aghdam," President Aliyev said.

"It is too early to reveal all the secrets of the war. Very interesting issues will emerge in the future. But I can say with full confidence today that the Aghdam operation was part of our plans. We would have taken Aghdam anyway, but there would have been casualties, a great number of casualties. Therefore, after liberating Shusha and more than 70 of our villages on 9 November, we broke the enemy's back, they surrendered, raised a white flag, agreed to my terms and admitted their defeat," said the president.