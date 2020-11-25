Armenians had made maps of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, where are those maps? - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

They [the Armenians] made maps of the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The enemy gave Kalbajar another ugly name. They had made maps of the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. Where are those maps? They all gone. Those maps are just a piece of paper. The whole territory of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, Shusha, as well as seven surrounding districts, were included in the “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. These maps were published, included in textbooks and displayed at exhibitions," said the president.

"They presented these maps as “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”. What is left of those maps now? Nothing! Azerbaijan has taken the necessary steps to restore its territorial integrity,” the head of state said.