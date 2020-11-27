German Bundestag welcoming cessation of hostilities in Karabakh for sustainable peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

The document, adopted by the German Bundestag in connection with the support of sustainable peace in Karabakh, welcomes the cessation of military operations from November 10, 2020, Trend reports.

The document was prepared at the suggestion of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union and Social Democratic Party of Germany factions.

The Bundestag noted that the ceasefire creates an opportunity for the parties to return to the negotiating process.

It was also stressed that Germany, together with partners in the EU, OSCE, and UN, should be ready to make a greater commitment to sustainable peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The stability of the European good-neighborhood is of interest to Germany for cooperation in the political, economic, and other spheres, and for this Germany must make its contribution to the restoration of peace and security in the South Caucasus.

The document emphasized that the UN and the OSCE Minsk Group have done very little to establish sustainable peace, and a repeat of such a scenario in the OSCE space in the future is unacceptable. In this context, the OSCE Minsk Group, especially its co-chairs, in the shortest possible time should consider its failures from a critical viewpoint, identifying reasons for them.