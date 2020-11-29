Assistant to Azerbaijani president posts footage from Tartar, Aghdam cities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29
Trend:
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of the diplomatic corps and heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited the liberated Tartar and Aghdam cities of Azerbaijan on Nov. 28, Trend reports.
Following the visit Hajiyev posted a number of footages made while there.
Trend presents the footages with reference to the Hajiyev's Twitter.
