Unlike Armenian leadership, we have strategic vision - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Unlike the Armenian leadership, we have a strategic vision, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“The Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh today and the Azerbaijanis who will definitely return there will live in the conditions of good-neighborliness again. There are logistical issues, transport issues, energy security. We will examine all of these issues. Unlike the Armenian leadership, we have a strategic vision and it has already been formed. We are moving towards our goal in a consistent manner. The leadership of Armenia had no vision even in relation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They did not know what they wanted themselves. They used to say that Nagorno-Karabakh was an “independent state”. They used to say that “Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia”. How can these conflicting ideas be combined in one? What does this mean? It means that the leadership of Armenia consists of incompetent people who do not understand politics. Okay, if this is an independent state, then what is your army doing there? If it is an independent state which is not recognized by anyone, not even Armenia itself, then how is “Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia and full stop”, quoting the Armenian prime minister? So they did not have a clear idea on this issue either. This is the country we were facing,” the head of state said.