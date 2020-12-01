Armenia did not want to return single centimeter of land to us - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.1

Trend:

Of course, we see again, and while on the lands liberated from the occupation, I saw again that they [Armenia] did not want to return a single centimeter of land to us, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“Otherwise, they would not have invested so much there, so much money, they would not have built these fortifications. They wanted to keep these lands to themselves forever. This is why they concocted these fake maps. This is why they gave our cities their names. This is why they brought Armenians from abroad and placed them there. They committed war crimes and they will be held accountable for all their crimes. This work has already entered a practical phase. The assessment process will begin soon and the damage will be calculated. Steps have already been taken at the legal level. I can already tell the Azerbaijani people about this. I do not want to reveal details yet but this is no longer an intention, but practical steps. We will continue to expose them,” the head of state said.