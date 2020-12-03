Azerbaijan shows video footages from Husulu, Malibey villages of Lachin district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
Trend:
The video footages from Husulu and Malibey villages of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district have been distributed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Latest
Azerbaijan creates service post, appoints inspectors in liberated Sugovushan, Talish villages (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with commander of Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Karabakh region
Baku Higher Oil School continues to successfully implement Dual Diploma MBA program of Geneva Business School (PHOTO)