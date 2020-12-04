There is great need for joint efforts of int'l community to counter COVID-19 - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

There is a great need for joint efforts of international community to counter COVID-19 pandemic which is the biggest threat to the world, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, demonstrating responsibility at the national and international levels initiated holding of the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to coronavirus on 4 May 2020. During the Summit, I suggested the convening of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to coronavirus at the level of the heads of state and government," said the president.

"All 120 Non-Aligned Movement members supported this proposal. It reaffirmed their commitment to “Bandung Principles”, Movement’s values, multilateralism and international solidarity. Overall, more than 150 UN Member States supported this initiative,” President Aliyev said.