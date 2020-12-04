Until last moment Armenia by all means tried to undermine preparatory process to hold UN Special Session - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Until the last moment Armenia by all means tried to undermine the preparatory process to hold the Special Session, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Pandemic at the level of the heads of state and government, Trend reports.

“The regime of ceasefire [in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] is holding for almost a month. Turkey and Russia play an important role in ensuring ceasefire through Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Center,” the head of state said.

“Thus, Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was resolved by military-political means. In the absence of compliance with the international law it was inevitable to ensure the implementation of Security Council resolutions by force. As a result of which, the aggressor state was forced to peace,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“It was not the only destructive attitude of Armenia. Armenia was the only country to oppose the initiative of holding the Special Session of the General Assembly on COVID-19 pandemic. Until the last moment Armenia by all means tried to undermine the preparatory process to hold the Special Session. Armenia objected to this initiative simply because it has been launched by Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.