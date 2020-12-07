Azerbaijani FM to visit Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will arrive in Tehran on December 9, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports.

Within the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister will meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagir Ghalibaf and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, Khatibzadeh said.