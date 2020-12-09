If some country wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh they can make some steps inside their own country - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

With respect to the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh, everybody knows that even Armenia did not recognize this illegal structure. Therefore, if some country wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh they can take some steps inside their own country, they can provide some lands in their own country, and to create the second Armenian state within their own country, not in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Undersecretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic Manlio Di Stefano, Trend reports.

“The visits of Italian parliamentarians were very highly valued in Azerbaijani society. Because as you can imagine, people are very attentive and very sensitive to all the signs of support, and all the society accepted this visit as a sign of support. And also, what people say, and I share their view, is that while some of your neighbors in parliament adopt strange resolutions recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh, Italian parliamentarians come to Aghdam, come to Ganja, to demonstrate their respect to Azerbaijan, to demonstrate solidarity to the sufferings of Azerbaijani people,” the head of state said.

“I am sure that there will be very positive outcomes of your visit and we will structure properly the agenda for the next these 5-10 years of strong cooperation in all the areas. So, once again, welcome to Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.