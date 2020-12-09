Iran wishes success to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iran wishes success to the Azerbaijani people and state in their development, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.
He made the remark in a meeting with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
Shamkhani stressed that Iran is satisfied with the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.
“Tehran-Baku relations must be reached the maximum level. The necessary steps must be taken to implement bilateral agreements and complete joint projects. Moreover, new cooperation can be launched in various areas. Iran is interested in participating in the restoration of the liberated territories,” he added.
