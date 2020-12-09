OSCE PA appoints Special Representatives for South Caucasus, Central Asia, Eastern Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President George Tsereteli (Georgia) has appointed Special Representatives to cover the important portfolios of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, Trend reports citing the OSCE PA.

The Special Representatives will serve as focal points for the PA’s work in the regions, provide advice, and regularly report back to the President and the Assembly.

Ditmir Bushati, Head of the OSCE PA’s Albanian Delegation and former Foreign Minister of Albania, has been designated Special Representative on the South Caucasus.

Reinhold Lopatka, Deputy Head of the Austrian Delegation to the OSCE PA and Chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Countering Terrorism, has been appointed Special Representative on Central Asia.

Daniela De Ridder (Germany) will serve as Special Representative on Eastern Europe, with a mandate to serve as the primary point of contact within the OSCE PA on issues pertinent to the region.

All the mandates expire at the end of the OSCE PA’s Annual Session in Bucharest, in July 2021.