Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens to travel between two countries only with identity cards - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

Citizens of Azerbaijan and Turkey will be able to travel between the two countries using only identity cards, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Dec. 10.

"The protocol signed with my brother Jeyhun Bayramov will allow us very soon to travel between Turkey and Azerbaijan only with identity cards," Cavusoglu wrote. "One nation, two states" deserves this!"