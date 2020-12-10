Azerbaijan holds salute in honor of Victory Parade (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
A Victory Parade dedicated to Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was held on Azadlig Square in Baku on Dec. 10.
On this occasion, there was a victorious salute on the territory of the Seaside National Park.
Trend presents photos of salute:
