Azerbaijan abolishes martial law in liberated territories upon presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Dec. 11 amending the presidential decree "On organizing temporary special administration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation" # 1170 dated October 29, 2020.

In accordance with this decree, the following changes are made to the presidential decree "On organizing temporary special administration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation" #1170 dated October 29, 2020:

- the words "and ensuring the fulfillment of tasks arising from the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" On the declaration of martial law "dated September 27, 2020, #1166" are deleted from the second paragraph of the preamble;

- clause 6.6 is abolished.