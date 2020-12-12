Great leader Heydar Aliyev's 'One nation, two states' slogan to stand forever - Turkish FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12
Trend:
Turkey is respectfully honoring the blessed memory of Azerbaijan's great National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the 17th anniversary of his decease, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Dec.12.
"The motto ‘One nation, two states’ inherited from Heydar Aliyev will stand forever,” added Cavusoglu.
