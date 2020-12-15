Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns US decision to impose unilateral sanctions against Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns the decision of the U.S. to impose unilateral sanctions on Turkey for the acquisition of S-400 air defense systems, and considers this step against Turkey as the application of double standards, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.
"It is unfortunate that the United States, an ally, did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve this issue through dialogue and diplomacy. As always, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey and supports its position based on international law and justice. We call for urgent steps to be taken to resolve this issue, which includes Turkey's national security, through dialogue," the ministry said.
