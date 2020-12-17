Afghanistan was among first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Afghanistan was among the first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon, Trend reports.

“I would like to express gratitude to brotherly Afghanistan for supporting our just cause with respect to the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Afghanistan was always very straightforward in the issues related to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, always supported us, articulated on the level of high-ranking officials, president, foreign minister, other high-ranking officials that territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored, and the truth is on our side. And also, we felt that support during the time of the war, Afghanistan was among the first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan. We are very grateful for that and the people of Azerbaijan know it, they appreciate it and we consider it as a sign of brotherhood. At the same time, we consider it as a sign of respect to international law. Because historical truth, historical justice is on our side, international law is on our side. Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan recognized by all the international community as such. And the restoration of territorial integrity, the victory in the Patriotic war, of course, demonstrates the power of our country, demonstrates the will of the Azerbaijani people, demonstrates that we implemented what we have said before. All the promises given to Azerbaijani people and commitment to put an end to war, to liberate the occupied territories have been fulfilled,” the head of state said.