Land border between Russia and Azerbaijan to be closed till March 1, 2021 - embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

Trend:

The land border between the Russian Federation (Republic of Dagestan) and the Republic of Azerbaijan will be closed for citizens till March 1, 2021 due to a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus both in Russia and in Azerbaijan, as well as the introduction of strict quarantine measures in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia told Trend on Dec. 18.

Taking into account that it is winter now, unfavorable weather, lack of infrastructure and living conditions, as well as to avoid big problems, the embassy urges the Azerbaijani citizens to refrain from traveling to Dagestan to cross the border.