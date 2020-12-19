Armenia deceived not only us, but also international mediators - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

When foreign diplomats and journalists visit Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and other previously occupied territories today, they see with their own eyes what has been done there and what vandalism has been perpetrated on our lands. Cities, villages, historical and religious sites of our people have been destroyed, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“We put an end to the occupation ourselves – by force of arms and the valor and heroism of our sons. In fact, we have implemented the UN Security Council resolutions adopted 27 years ago, demanding a withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the occupied territories. For 28 years, since 1992, when the OSCE Minsk Group was set up, Armenia had been doing everything possible to ensure that the status quo remained unchanged," said the president.

"All attempts aimed at maintaining the status quo were also disguised in imitation of negotiations on the part of Armenian leadership. In essence, they deceived not only us, but also international mediators. And as it turns out, taking into account the new information that has now been revealed, and especially taking into account the engineering and fortification work that was carried out in the occupied territories, Armenia was never going to give up a centimeter of the occupied territories. Thus, for all 28 years, the Armenian leadership, represented by its top officials, had been misleading the international community,” the head of state said.