Armenian leadership did everything to disrupt process of negotiations - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

The Armenian leadership did everything to disrupt the process of negotiations and essentially leave everything as it is, the status quo, especially since they were actively involved in the illegal settlement of the occupied territories, which is a war crime under Geneva Conventions. So starting in 2019, the Armenian leadership began to resort to new tactics – in essence, it was a refusal to imitate talks and a disruption of the process of negotiations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a session of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports.

“Confirmation of my words can be found both in the official statements of Armenia’s top military and political leaders and their provocative actions. I will cite just a few of them, which, I think, will be very illustrative for everyone in terms of confirming my words. Thus, the Armenian Minister of Defense, the former minister now, publicly stated during a visit to the United States of America that Armenia was preparing for a new war for new territories. In essence, this statement of Armenia’s highest military leader fully reveals the essence of his country’s aggressive policy," said the president.

"Apparently, it was not enough for them that they caused suffering to millions of Azerbaijanis, so they needed more territories, which is unacceptable both from the point of view of international law or from the point of view of human morality. It is noteworthy that this statement was made in the United States. It was a single statement, there were no more such statements, but it was made. As for the Armenian prime minister, he publicly said while visiting the occupied territories in 2019 that “Karabakh is Armenia and full stop”," the president noted.

"Naturally, this provocative thesis aimed at disrupting the negotiations could not remain unanswered. I said in response that “Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and an exclamation mark.” History has shown who eventually turned out to be right. Such demonstrative defiance of Azerbaijan, and not only Azerbaijan but also the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, such disrespect for their activities demonstrated that Armenia was deliberately and demonstratively undermining the process of negotiations and essentially did that. Because if we were to proceed from that logic, from the fact that Karabakh, as he said, is Armenia, then what is there to negotiate?” the head of state said.