Azerbaijan disseminates video footage from Chukhurmehle village of Aghdam district (VIDEO)
Latest
The Georgian government to start vaccination in the country as soon as possible - Deputy Health Minister
President of Russia has played huge role in political settlement of Karabakh conflict - President Aliyev
War between Azerbaijan, Armenia was not always objectively covered in world media - President Aliyev
Army that was defeated is not Pashinyan's army, it is army Kocharyan, Sargsyan had been creating for 20 years - President Aliyev
We want companies from friendly countries to be involved in restoration of our cities, villages - President Aliyev
As result of war, over 80 percent of potential of Armenian armed forces destroyed - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan has actively advocated, is in favor of broad international cooperation in fight against pandemic - President Aliyev
Vaccination program will begin early next year, will be voluntary, carried out at expense of state - President Aliyev
Address of His Excellency Sefik Dzaferovic, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Centre Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina