Head of Azerbaijani State Security Service, Afghan officials discuss prospects of co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev met with National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib, Chief of Staff to the Afghan President Mohammad Shaker Kargar, and Director-General of the National Directorate of Security of Afghanistan, Lieutenant General Ahmad Zia Saraj, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the website of the Azerbaijani State Security Service.

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Amanullah Jeyhun also attended the meeting.

Having sincerely greeted the guests, Nagiyev informed about the policy of successful socio-economic progress and reforms in the law enforcement sphere being pursued under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the measures to combat international terrorism and strengthen stability and security in general.

The sides stressed that the friendly relations developing between the peoples of the two countries as a result of the joint efforts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also contribute to strengthening the partnership to ensure the security of the two countries.

Nagiyev emphasized the political and diplomatic support rendered by Afghanistan during Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and expressed confidence that such constant contacts would contribute to the further development of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the relevant security structures.

The members of the delegation expressed gratitude for the attention, the conditions created for discussing topical issues in the field of protecting the security interests of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

The members stressed the particular importance of expanding cooperation between the relevant bodies of both countries in the fight against common threats to create favorable conditions for the policy of stability, security, and development, being carried out under the leadership of the presidents of the two countries for the progress of peoples.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of security and on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.