Azerbaijani parliament discloses agenda of next meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.22
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The Azerbaijani parliament announced the agenda of the next meeting, which will be held on December 24, 2020, Trend reports.
The meeting’s agenda will include the bills on:
- ‘The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021’;
- ‘The budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2021’;
- ‘The budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2021’;
- ‘The subsistence level in Azerbaijan for 2021’;
- ‘The level of need criterion in Azerbaijan for 2021";
- amendments to the law ‘On the budgetary system’ (first reading);
- amendment to the Law on Social Insurance (first reading);
- amendment to the Law on Labor Pensions (first reading);
- ‘On social benefits’ (first reading).
